Chelsea and Spain winger Pedro has given an insight into what life is like with the Blues under new manager Frank Lampard, and fans of the club will be delighted with what they hear.

Lampard was appointed as the club’s new manager last week, with the Blues legend even taking charge of his first ever game as manager of the club yesterday, as his side drew 1-1 with Bohemians in a pre-season friendly.

Despite this result, it seems like Lampard is doing a decent job in charge of the west London side so far if Pedro’s words are anything to go off.

As per the Metro, when speaking about life under Lampard, Pedro stated “We’ve been training really hard with Frank this week. It’s very hard work, high intensity. We’re pressing a lot without the ball, when we’ve got the ball we have to move it quickly, and in transition (we have to be) very good.”

Pedro then added “It’s very good to work under Frank. He’s a legend at this club. He’s a very good coach with very good ideas but it’s only five days working with him and for the future we have to prepare very well this month.”

These words will be very comforting for Chelsea fans to hear, as it seems like Lampard is looking to play a fast-paced, high-pressing play style during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Given the somewhat boring and repetitive play style Chelsea deployed under Maurizio Sarri last season, seeing their side play a fast-paced, high-octane game this year will be a breath of fresh air for Blues fans.

It’ll be interesting to see how Lampard fairs during his first year in charge of Chelsea, especially seeing as he can’t sign any players this summer due to the club undergoing a transfer ban.

Good luck with this season Frank, seems like you’re definitely going to need it.