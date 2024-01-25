Frank Lampard mentions his major concern upon learning that Mason Mount was joining Man United

Frank Lampard has begun to express his worries over Mason Mount’s big money transfer to Manchester United this season.

During their time together at Derby County, Lampard had a significant role in advancing Mount’s career.

And it’s evident that Lampard has a keen interest in Mount’s success when they were reunited at Chelsea. However, the former England international did have some concerns when he learned that Mount was joining Manchester United last summer.

Lampard expressed his worries about the transfer in a recent conversation with the podcast “Stick to Football.”

After analysing Erik ten Hag’s United midfield, Lampard wasn’t sure where Mount fit in.

Lampard said: “A bit of injuries as well and a team that is struggling and a big negativity in certain ways.

“But from my point of view, I took him to Derby and he changed everything for me there really, him, Tomori and Wilson.

“But Mason particularly. His level in training was high. Pressing brilliant. Off the ball brilliant, if you want to give him information he takes it like that.

“He will jump and recover, jump and recover. Great lad. Very good technically. He is really high level on loads of those areas and a proper lad. He is very driven.

“If you drop him the face goes and not in a bad way, he will want to show you. He is very determined.

“I’m not just saying it because he’s my lad and I have a relationship with him on the pitch but I do think he will come good because of that and because of his talent.

“Once the team gets more structured, because I do think its important to say you’re an aggressive eight or a 10 and the only worry I had with him when he went to Manchester United was where do Bruno Fernandes and him fit?

“I know you then you have Casemiro. I know it’s starting to develop already and change away from that as an idea.

“And this is not to dig Mason or Man United, but you have to go this is the plan, that’s what I would want to hear. My question would be where does he fit?”

It is clear that injuries have hampered Mount’s growth, but there are other factors as well that Lampard noted.

Many of Ten Hag’s players are having difficulty adjusting, so the team isn’t the best place for new signings right now.