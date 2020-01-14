According to the Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are amongst the sides that are interested in signing Marseille starlet Isaac Lihadji.

SunSport add that the 17-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, the prospect of a new contract seems unlikely given that talks have broken down with Marseille.

French media outlet La Provence claim that it was actually Marseille who pulled out of contract negotiations with the talented youngster.

La Provence add that the winger’s representatives are keen on being handed a three-year contract worth €10,000-a-week (£8.5k).

It’s not surprising to see that Marseille have pulled out of talks given the demands, this doesn’t seem feasible at all for the French side.

Lihadji has featured twice in Ligue 1 for Marseille, although the ace’s last first-team appearance came at the end of October.

The attacker is certainly regarded as one of France’s most exciting talents with Transfermarkt suggesting that the wide man has won over 20 youth caps for Les Bleus’ through Under-16’s to Under-18’s level.

Lihadji could certainly settle in at Arsenal fairly quickly, the Gunners have always boasted a squad that includes many Frenchmen or players that rose to stardom in Ligue 1 before joining the Emirates outfit.