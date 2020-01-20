Juventus monitoring €50m-rated starlet with view of possible swoop in summer

Juventus are reportedly continuing to formulate a possible plan to land the signature of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

The 19-year-old was a key figure in Brescia’s successful promotion push last season to get back into Serie A, and has proven that he’s capable of producing at this level for the most part too so far this season.

Having made 20 appearances to date, the midfield ace has scored one goal and provided four assists, and as he continues to impress, it seems as though it may well be strengthening a case for Juventus to make their move.

According to Goal Italy, the reigning Serie A champions have the talented youngster in their sights for the summer, although it’s noted that Brescia may well demand around €50m to green light an exit.

That’s a lot of money for a young player with plenty still to prove, but such has been the impressive nature of his form and the qualities and potential that he has shown thus far, Tonali may well be a sensible bet for the long-term future.

It’s added in the report from Goal Italy above that Juventus are expected to continue to monitor the Italian international between now and the end of the season, and sporting director Fabio Paratici won’t hesitate in making a move if they are fully convinced he would be a successful addition to the squad.

With the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, it may well be time to consider long-term replacements in that department, and Tonali would certainly bring plenty of technical quality and creativity to the Juventus midfield if he were to make the move to Turin this summer.