Exclusive: “Their plan for him won’t change” – Man United moving forward in Ashworth pursuit as Newcastle look to protect Tonali

It continues to be a tumultuous time at both Man United and Newcastle.

The two Premier League clubs are intertwined at present given that the Red Devils plundered the Magpies for their sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

For now, Ashworth remains on gardening leave from the St. James’ Park outfit and is in a sort of professional limbo given that he’s unable to do anything at Old Trafford until a compensation package can be agreed.

Ashworth talks continue between Man United and Newcastle

As Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside in his exclusive Daily Briefing, negotiations are ongoing.

“Both Newcastle and Man United remain in contact over Dan Ashworth. Things aren’t quiet behind the scenes as the clubs are still negotiating. It’s an important deal, an important negotiation so let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We can’t predict the timing as it depends on the clubs but the discussions continue taking place. In any case, Man United have decided to go for Ashworth and their plan for him won’t change for sure.”

Newcastle also have other urgent business to attend to regarding their currently banned midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

A worldwide 10-month ban for betting whilst he as an AC Milan player has meant that the Italian can’t be picked again by Eddie Howe until August at the earliest.

During the latter part of the week, the FA charged Tonali over further alleged bets, this time placed whilst he was a player at Newcastle.

Though it apparently hasn’t surprised the club, who were made aware of the issue by the player earlier in the campaign, it’s come as a huge shock to the wider footballing community.

“Regarding Sandro Tonali, guys I’m not into the legal world to be able to give an opinion on what’s fair and unfair, but Newcastle believe that Sandro doesn’t deserve another punishment,” Romano added.

“Tonali has always been collaborative throughout the process, he is prepared to continue to do so, and Newcastle will back and protect their player in any case.”

Despite the background ‘noise’ in both situations, the first-team squad just need to continue concentrating on what lies ahead of them for the rest of the season.

If they can find some form, then a finish in the European places might not be beyond them, and given their extensive injury list this season that’s probably the best that they can hope for.