EXCL: Amorim and De Zerbi in the frame at Liverpool, no Ashworth update, de Jong latest, Man City v Arsenal prediction & more

Ashworth situation unchanged, Tonali protected

Both Newcastle and Man United remain in contact over Dan Ashworth. Things aren’t quiet behind the scenes as the clubs are still negotiating. It’s an important deal, an important negotiation so let’s see what happens.

We can’t predict the timing as it depends on the clubs but the discussions continue taking place. In any case, Man United have decided to go for Ashworth and their plan for him won’t change for sure.

Regarding Sandro Tonali, guys I’m not into the legal world to be able to give an opinion on what’s fair and unfair, but Newcastle believe that Sandro doesn’t deserve another punishment.

Tonali has always been collaborative throughout the process, he is prepared to continue to do so, and Newcastle will back and protect their player in any case.

I expect goals galore in the City v Arsenal game

What a weekend of football ahead!

There are so many great games to watch over the next days including Bayern vs Dortmund, Marseille vs PSG and Real Madrid vs Athletic Club.

Not forgetting the biggest fixture of all in my opinion; Manchester City vs Arsenal.

It will be fantastic as always and will also be important for the title race, so I’m looking forward to that one.

It will be a battle and I think we’ll see many goals this time!

Frenkie de Jong still happy at Barcelona

Despite the new rumours that have been in the news this week which suggest that Barcelona are considering selling Frenkie de Jong, I’m not aware of this honestly.

Frenkie has said many times in public that he’s very happy at Barça, and Laporta even said just a couple of days ago that Frenkie is a crucial part of the club’s project.

So, at the moment, the situation between the parties is understood to be very calm.

Xabi Alonso stays at Bayer Leverkusen

Important news broke on Friday as Xabi Alonso announced that he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season, meaning Liverpool and Bayern Munich will need to look for other managerial targets this summer.

Xabi will lead Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League next season, but probably an important point to touch upon is regarding his team because he wants many top players to stay at the club; Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface, Alejandro Grimaldo and others.

It’s also important to say that Leverkusen will sign players in the summer to support Xabi Alonso, so everything is being prepared in the sense.

Xabi believes that this team still has a lot to improve and develop. He’s been very clear on this because he believes that with some good signings, Bayer can compete to win titles again next season. In my opinion it was not too early for him to move on, he’s an excellent coach and ready for any club, but I understand his decision.

A crucial point too is that his release clause is valid in 2025. It was never active this summer, but it will be in summer 2025 and many clubs are aware of that; Liverpool, Bayern… and also Real Madrid.

Liverpool turn to Amorim and De Zerbi

Xabi Alonso’s decision means that Liverpool have to turn their attentions elsewhere for a new manager.

Keep an eye on two that I’ve already mentioned here multiple times.

Ruben Amorim is higher on the list as of now, and Roberto De Zerbi. They are two of the candidates but not the only ones for the Liverpool job.

There could be also other candidates so we will see what Liverpool will decide internally.

Liverpool are well informed on Amorim’s contract at Sporting and in my opinion he’s a very good coach. Sometimes he’s been underrated but his level is very good.