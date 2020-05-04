Although no one really knows when the summer transfer window will open for business because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, both Liverpool and Real Madrid are going to face competition to land one of their targets.

According to L’Equipe and cited by the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain have offered Kylian Mbappe a whopping £600,000 per week to ensure the Frenchman stays put in the capital, rather than being tempted by what La Liga or the Premier League have to offer.

Were Mbappe to accept such an offer, it would put him into the same pay bracket as current team-mate Neymar say the Daily Mirror, and with clubs expected to be hit hard financially because of the pandemic, it’s hard to believe that either the Reds or Los Blancos would be able to match those wages.

With 90 goals in 120 appearances since joining PSG from Monaco, per the Daily Mirror, it’s understandable why the World Cup winner is so highly sought after, and perhaps Zinedine Zidane being Mbappe’s idol, per MARCA, still gives them a glimmer of hope if the player decides to test the water with other clubs.