Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that decisions and changes will be made after their shock 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich on Friday night.

The Catalan giants were hammered by the reigning Bundesliga champions and suffered a painfully heavy defeat which will lead to some difficult questions at the Camp Nou in the coming days.

Further it’s not just the players who will face scrutiny, it will be at all levels including the coach, hierarchy and perhaps even Bartomeu himself given elections will be coming round soon enough.

Speaking after the game, he revealed that some decisions have already been made as it seemingly felt like a suggestion that coach Quique Setien might be the first to go.

“In the next few days we will make decisions, We had already taken many of them before this Champions League started,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “I prefer not to say anything now. I will not say the decisions now. You have to live this pain and raise your spirits tomorrow.

“We did not measure up or at the level of the club we represent. It was a disaster.”

If it wasn’t obvious before, then it certainly is now that a new cycle has to begin at Barcelona and so it will be interesting to see who departs and who comes in with such a short turnaround before the start of next season too as they perhaps should have been planning for some time given they surrendered their La Liga crown last month.

Further, it seems unlikely that Setien will remain in charge and so that will be the first port of call in terms of bringing in someone new, and similarly if there are any changes further up the ladder perhaps with sporting director Eric Abidal now under fresh scrutiny.

This performance and result will certainly demand change at Barcelona as fans will be furious with the way in which they have capitulated and collapsed in Europe again, but this is arguably a more painful and embarrassing result than those seen against Roma and Liverpool in the past two seasons.