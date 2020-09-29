Mixed news for Leeds as they reach an agreement for exciting transfer but an irritating clause will be in place

There are two major things in football that allow the richest clubs to prevent the gap being closed by everyone else – financial fair play and buyback clauses.

A smaller team can legitimately set themselves up to compete at a higher level for years to come if some solid recruitment results in some breakthrough stars who can be sold on for millions after a year or two.

Buyback clauses simply mean the biggest teams can retain that profit for themselves, and they continue to get richer.

Leeds United will unfortunately need to deal with that in the signing of Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but he also looks like a very exciting signing:

? Leeds United have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign creative midfielder Michael Cuisance. #LUFC close to finalising personal terms with 21yo France youth international. Includes buyback clause for #FCBayern. W/ @PhilHay_ for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/HKQIhLwzca — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 29, 2020

He’s been a star at youth level for France while also advancing to the fringes of the Bayern Munich squad, so there will be high hopes that he can bring something new to this Leeds midfield and helps to elevate them to the next level.

He looks like he has the ability to control a game from the centre of the park while he’s also got the vision to unpick a tight defence, so that will become important if Leeds continue their strong start and opposing teams start to sit in.

The buyback clause will become an issue if he really starts to shine, but that’s a problem that can be dealt with in the future.