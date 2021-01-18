Juventus target Paul Pogba in cut price summer deal

According to reports in the Daily Express, Italian giants Juventus are preparing to make a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba next summer.

The Serie A club are hopeful of getting the deal over the line given that the midfielder’s contract is due to expire in 2022, which will likely drive down United’s asking price.

Pogba has had an indifferent spell at Old Trafford since he returned to the Red Devils after an incredible run of form in Turin. He has recently enjoyed a more consistent run in the team, his upturn in form thought to be connected to an anticipated summer move, which has settled the player.

Juve are said to be keen on a sensational reuniting with the World Cup winner, where it is hoped that things will go more smoothly than Pogba’s re-acquaintance with Manchester United.

Indeed, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing for Calciomercato, claims that Juventus are lining up a summer swoop for the 27-year-old.

The report says that Juventus believe United will be forced to lower their asking price to ensure they cash in on Pogba before his contract expires. Nevertheless, a reduced fee will still be a considerable one.