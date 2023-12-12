Paul Pogba will finally know his footballing fate on January 18 as trial date set

In little over a month’s time, French World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, will finally find out his footballing fate.

That’s because, as Sky Sports Italia tweeted, the trial date at the anti-doping tribunal has been set for January 18, 2024.

A four-year ban has been suggested by the prosecutors in the case, however, all of the evidence will be heard before a decision is made of the former Man United midfielder.

The trial will start at It will begin at 14.30 local time, 13.30 GMT, and a quick decision should be expected.

Back in August, Pogba failes a drug test before Juventus’ match against Udinese. Once the B sample showed the same results – traces of a metabolite that can raise testosterone levels – he was banned from competitive action pending the tribunal decision.

It’s worth mentioning that the four-year ban is only a request put forward by the prosecutors and not necessarily the length of ban that Pogba will receive.

Were he to be banned for the full four years, he would be almost 35 years of age by the time the ba ends, and without competitive action for so long, one can assume that his career at the top level would be over.

For their part, Juventus will wait for the final decision before deciding what action to take in terms of Pogba’s contract.