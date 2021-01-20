Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goal scorer in football history as he pounces vs Napoli

There hasn’t been a lot between Napoli and Juventus tonight, so it was always going to take a bit of magic or even a touch of luck to produce the opening goal.

In the end it was a bit of luck that allowed Juve to take the lead as the ball takes a strange deflection and lands at the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo who has the six yard box to himself:

 

There’s a big hint of handball in there so it could’ve been a penalty anyway, but it also means that Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the greatest goal scorer in football history:

It’s certainly not the best goal he’ll ever score, but it will be important if it’s the only one in the game

