Video: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goal scorer in football history as he pounces vs Napoli

There hasn’t been a lot between Napoli and Juventus tonight, so it was always going to take a bit of magic or even a touch of luck to produce the opening goal.

In the end it was a bit of luck that allowed Juve to take the lead as the ball takes a strange deflection and lands at the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo who has the six yard box to himself:

Cristiano Ronaldo springs Juventus into the lead in the Italian Super Cup! His 760th career goal ? pic.twitter.com/HbnXU9o0XF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

There’s a big hint of handball in there so it could’ve been a penalty anyway, but it also means that Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the greatest goal scorer in football history:

760 GOALS ? CRISTIANO RONALDO BECOMES THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY ? pic.twitter.com/GOyUFTWA3n — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 20, 2021

It’s certainly not the best goal he’ll ever score, but it will be important if it’s the only one in the game