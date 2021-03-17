Video: Liverpool given advice over potential Erling Haaland transfer

Liverpool have been told they could do with a new number 9 amid transfer speculation over Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Andros Townsend didn’t quite urge Liverpool to try signing Haaland, as he also sung the praises of Roberto Firmino.

But, speaking to Stadium Astro in the video below, Townsend did hint that Liverpool could benefit from someone like Haaland up front as well…

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of making some changes to his front three.

Diogo Jota has impressed this term but has also struggled with injuries, and it seems clear Haaland could strengthen pretty much any top club in world football right now.