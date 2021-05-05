Photos: Man United star appears to be nearing injury return as he’s pictured in training

Initially it was feared that Anthony Martial could miss the rest of this season, but it looks like he’s now nearing a return from injury as he was spotted in training today:

It’s great from his point of view as he’ll have a chance to play his way into form for a likely Europa League final, but it’s also a boost for United as well when it comes to team selection.

Their postponed game against Liverpool from the weekend still needs to be played so it looks like they face a run of three games in five days as the season comes to an end, so Solskjaer will need to use his squad to keep his players fresh through that.

Martial has been out of form this season with only four goals and five assists in the Premier League, but that could quickly be forgotten if he comes back with a flurry of goals.