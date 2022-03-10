£34m Newcastle transfer target teases fans with message to Bruno Guimaraes

Lyon star Lucas Paqueta will have got Newcastle United fans excited after messaging Magpies ace and former team-mate Bruno Guimaraes to tell him he’s coming to a game.

The Brazilian has shone in Ligue 1 and has emerged as a £34million target for Newcastle in recent times, with some supporters now convinced a summer move is on the cards.

Paqueta seems to have struck up a friendship with Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle from Lyon in January, and could his fellow countryman now be following him to St James’ Park in the near future?

See below as he reveals that he’ll be in the crowd at the upcoming game at the St Mary’s Stadium…

Newcastle are sure to keep on spending in the summer, with a talent like Paqueta looking a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s side.

The 24-year-old also has other big-name admirers in the form of Arsenal and PSG, however.

