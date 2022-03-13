Tottenham closing in on signing of Manchester City defender

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City defender Kwaku Oduroh

Oduroh had recently been on trial at Tottenham, and played for their Under 23’s squad last week. The 19-year-old currently has a year left on his deal at Manchester City.

According to GhanaSoccerNet, Tottenham have been impressed with what they’ve seen of the right-back, and will look to sign the player in the summer. The Ghanaian played 90 minutes for the U23s last week and has shown enough for Spurs to want to secure the signing.

Interestingly, Man City would have had to allow the youngster to attend the trial. Oduroh captained the U18s to a league title only last year, so has clearly shown some talent in Manchester.

To go from leading the U18s team, to being let go by the club, is an interesting pathway. However, the City academy is a conveyor belt of talent, with many players breaking through the ranks each year.

Oduroh may have been offered a pathway to the first-team at Tottenham, with a route to Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven more difficult.

