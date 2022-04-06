Insider says 23-year-old has no future at West Ham

ExWHUemployee has cast doubt over the future of West Ham United youngster Nathan Holland following his loan spell at Oxford United.

Speaking on a podcast, the Hammers insider suggested he’s now looking unlikely to ever have a role in David Moyes’ first-team.

“Nathan, I think has done all right at Oxford,” he said.

“But the fact he’s on the subs bench now, means he’s gonna struggle to justify him ever having a career at West Ham now, doesn’t it?

“He’s 22, 23 now anyway. And as much as I rated him as a young lad, if he can’t force his way into Oxford’s team regularly, and he’s that age, it’s hard to justify him playing at West Ham.”

West Ham will be slightly disappointed that things haven’t worked out for this promising young talent, but one imagines he still has a chance of forging a career for himself somewhere else in the Football League.