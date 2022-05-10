Man United prioritising free agents as Ten Hag faces challenging first transfer window

Manchester United may reportedly be prioritising free agents in this summer’s transfer window, with new manager Erik ten Hag perhaps set to be limited in terms of how much he can spend.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable campaign and are already guaranteed to miss out on qualification for the Champions League, which could hurt their chances of luring in the biggest names anyway.

According to the Sun, Man Utd will not be able to give Ten Hag that much to spend, so the club have asked agents to find them the best potential free transfers this summer.

This seems far from ideal given the scale of the job awaiting Ten Hag at Old Trafford, but there are some top players about to be out of contract this summer.

The Sun names the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Christian Eriksen as potential options, though they add that it’s not yet clear if United are looking at those particular players.

Franck Kessie and Paulo Dybala are other big names available for free this summer, while Paul Pogba also seems likely to be leaving MUFC at the end of his contract.