Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had a proper go at his players after the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry at Wembley.

The Red Devils were almost on the end of one of English football’s greatest ever comebacks.

After leading 3-0 against Coventry, Man United surrendered their big lead with the Championship side scoring three goals in the second half to make it 3-3.

However, the Premier League club advanced to the FA Cup final after winning the penalty shootout against the Championship team.

The Mail claims that after full time, Ten Hag raged at his sluggish players in the dressing room for letting a game they had dominated for seventy minutes devolve into mayhem.

As he tries to put his vision on the pitch, the 54-year-old has frequently expressed his need for control, but this season, he hasn’t always gotten it from his players.

Man United have lost control in countless games this season

As a result, his tactical instructions have come under scrutiny. There has frequently been an imbalance between Man United’s midfield and defense, and that was visible once again against Coventry.

It’s clear that he is losing patience based on his angry response to the victory.

That performance against Coventry has put ten Hag’s job under more pressure with calls for the manager to be sacked increasing once again.

ten Hag’s Man United future is in trouble

There are reports that Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made up his mind on the future of ten Hag, with Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter being linked with the Old Trafford job.

What we saw from Man United in the FA Cup semifinal has been a common theme throughout the season, where Man United have completely lost control of the match they have been dominating.

The Red Devils now face arch rivals Manchester City in the final next month, a repeat of the final last season.