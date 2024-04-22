Manchester United’s struggles continue this season, with the team slipping to 7th place in the Premier League standings.

They put on yet another poor performance yesterday, squandering a comfortable 3-0 lead in the FA Cup semi-finals yesterday, only to end up drawing 3-3 against Championship club Coventry City.

Erik ten Hag’s side managed to secure a spot in the final by winning on penalties, triumphing 4-2, setting up a showdown with their city rivals Manchester City.

However, the performance has raised questions about the Dutch head coach, whose track record hasn’t been up to the mark lately.

Erik ten Hag placed on trial for the next month

Over the next month, Ten Hag will be under trial as the club’s new technical director, Jason Wilcox, has been tasked with evaluating the manager and assessing the dynamics within the club’s dressing room.

According to The Telegraph, Wilcox’s assessment will encompass an analysis of ten Hag’s strengths and weaknesses and how they may be impacting the club. If ten Hag fails to meet expectations, the club will explore alternative managerial options.

The 54-year-old head coach has less than 15 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, which is set to expire in June of the following year. It’s unlikely that the contract will be extended.

He has managed 107 games for Manchester United, has averaged only 1.93 points per match, falling below expectations.

Wilcox has a huge decision to make which could potentially signal the beginning of a new chapter at United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and perhaps a new manager.