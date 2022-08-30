Video: Lavia beauty draws Southampton level vs Chelsea

Southampton are level with Chelsea at St. Mary’s thanks to a beautiful goal from Romeo Lavia.
The midfielder joined the Saints this summer from Manchester City and the goal was his first in a Southampton shirt.
Chelsea took the lead in the match through Raheem Sterling but that only lasted five minutes.
The Saints’ goal came from a corner, where James Ward-Prowse’s cross was poorly dealt with by Cesar Azpilicueta and his clearance landed at the feet of Lavia.
The 18-year-old composed himself before striking a beautiful shot past Mendy in the Chelsea goal.
That's some way to open your account for a new team! ?
Roméo Lavia puts Southampton level after Raheem Sterling's opener ?
A brilliant strike. pic.twitter.com/SKAjrM5cD9
