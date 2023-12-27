Massive injury boost for Chelsea following Crystal Palace win

After a six-month wait, Chelsea’s £58 million summer signing, Romeo Lavia, made his long-awaited debut in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Following a protracted transfer saga with Liverpool, Lavia eventually joined the Blues from Southampton. His debut was delayed due to an ankle injury and fitness issues stemming from a limited preseason with the Saints.

After being named on the bench in the Christmas Eve defeat against Wolves, 19-year-old Romeo Lavia had to wait a few extra days to make his debut for Chelsea. The moment finally arrived, and it was met with applause from the Stamford Bridge faithful as his name was announced over the tannoy.

Romeo Lavia’s introduction for Ian Maatsen just before the hour mark saw him assume the defensive midfield role, previously occupied by Conor Gallagher. This tactical shift allowed Gallagher to move into his preferred position further up the pitch. Lavia made an immediate impact, receiving a pass from Malo Gusto and drawing a foul from Jefferson Lerma, relieving pressure on Chelsea in their own half.

However, Lavia’s next involvement was less positive, as he clumsily fouled Michael Olise and followed it up with a disappointing pass upfield towards Mykhailo Mudryk, resulting in a throw-in for Crystal Palace down the left-hand touchline.

Lavia showcased his defensive contributions with a pair of clearances away from goal and a robust tackle on Eagles’ forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

While not heavily involved in midfield, Lavia played his role effectively, adeptly maneuvering out of multiple tackles and demonstrating composure.