Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is ‘worried’ about Romeo Lavia after the summer signing suffered an issue on Wednesday night.

After nearly a year, Chelsea registered their first Premier League home win in a London derby after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

With Wolves and Bournemouth breathing down their necks, a loss would’ve pushed the Blues down to 12th in the table.

That looked like a real possibility when Michael Olise’s volley cancelled out Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener just before the break.

But substitute Noni Madueke secured all three points from 12 yards after he was deemed to have been fouled inside the box.

Chelsea fans will be encouraged by Christopher Nkunku who made his first start for the club since the summer and Lavia, who appeared for the first time off the bench.

But speaking after the game, Pochettino revealed that he was ‘worried’ about the midfielder after he picked up a reported thigh issue during the game.

‘I’m a little bit worried about Lavia. He finished with some issues, but I hope it’s not a big issue.’ He said via the Metro.

The 19-year-old suffered an ankle injury after completing his £58 million summer move to London keeping him out until now with a potential new issue the last thing Chelsea need.