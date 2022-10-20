(Video) Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals which Premier League club he supports

Liverpool FC
Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson likes football.

The Hollywood megastar, who became best known for being ‘The Rock’ in the sports entertainment show WWE, has lifted the lid on his love for England’s Premier League.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the 50-year-old, when asked if he actively supports a team, admitted that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are his team.

