MLS club Real Salt Lake have confirmed that both Fernando Delgado and Gavin Beavers are heading to England for a trial at Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

The news was confirmed by the club’s website, which states that the two goalkeepers will be going to Palace as part of a group of 15 players from the American club going out for short-term training stints with five teams.

Fernando Delgado made his debut at the age of 15 a year ago and became the youngest goalkeeper ever to represent a senior side in professional football.

Nearly 12 months later, the shot-stopper could be about to take another major step in his development in England.

Delgado’s contract expires with Real Salt Lake soon, therefore, should he impress during his trial, Crystal Palace could sign him without needing to pay a penny.

Fellow goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, Real Salt Lake say, is also heading to Crystal Palace.

The keeper is one year older than Delgado at 17 and has a longer contract with Real Salt Lake, which expires in December 2023.

It is hard to say how good these players could be in the future but it seems like a good deal for Crystal Palace should they join the club.