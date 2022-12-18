(Video) France score dramatic 118 minute equaliser as penalties loom in World Cup final

France are level against Argentina for the second time during Sunday afternoon’s World Cup final in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus have experienced a bizarre finale. Trailing for the most part of the game after Lionel Messi netted a first-half penalty before Angel Di Maria doubled the South American’s lead, France’s World Cup dreams looked all but over.

MORE: Chelsea have approach for Man United star rejected

However, with just over 10 minutes to play, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe popped up with a dramatic quick-fire brace to set up a grandstand extra-time finale.

After 25 minutes of extra time, Messi netted from close range and would have been forgiven for thinking he had just won his country their third World Cup.

It wasn’t to be though with Mbappe firing in a desperately late spot kick and completing his hat trick after Argentina were rightfully deemed to have handled the ball inside their area.

What a final this has been and it looks like we still have penalties to come.