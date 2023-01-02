(Video) Darwin Nunez misses great chance to open scoring vs Brentford

Darwin Nunez just cannot catch a break at the moment.

The Uruguay international, who is in action for Liverpool against Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night, is looking to score his first goal since the World Cup break in November.

Presented with a golden opportunity to open Monday night’s scoring away to Thomas Frank’s Bees, Nunez, thanks to some excellent link-up play from Mo Salah, found himself with the majority of the goal to shoot at.

Unfortunately for the former Benfica forward, Ben Mee was back in defence and able to execute an important goal-line clearance.