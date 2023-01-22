Video: Erling Haaland incredibly scores fourth Man City hat-trick against Wolves

Man City have moved into a 3-0 lead against Wolves thanks to Erling Haaland grabbing his fourth hat-trick for the Manchester club.

The Norwegian gave City the lead just before halftime after heading in a Kevin De Bruyne cross and then converted a penalty to make it 2-0 to the hosts at the beginning of the second.

Not long after that, the striker added a third as he was allowed to tap the ball into an almost empty net to score his 25th goal of the season in the Premier League and his fourth hat-trick for City.

Both goals can be seen below.

