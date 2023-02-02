Newcastle United could have a significant advantage over Manchester United for the Carabao Cup final at the end of this month for one main reason.

That reason is the quite ridiculous difference in fixture schedule over the course of the next few weeks, with Man Utd playing twice as many games as their opponents for this big game.

See below as NUFC Blog have put together a comparison of the months of February for both clubs, with Eddie Howe’s side having just three games before they take on the Red Devils at Wembley, while they’ll also have a full eight days to prepare…

United, by contrast, have six matches to contend with, with their game against Barcelona taking place just three days before the League Cup final.

Erik ten Hag may have the stronger squad on paper, but it looks like this is sure to be a pretty close game, and that extra rest could end up being significant for Newcastle as they chase their first domestic trophy since all the way back in 1955.