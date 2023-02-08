‘They’re considering making a bid’: Sky Sports share Liverpool takeover update today

Sky Sports have confirmed that Qatari investors are looking to buy a Premier League club, with Liverpool a club they are considering.

Liverpool fans have been crying out for investment in their club particularly after their recent performances this season.

There’s going to come a time when Liverpool will struggle to compete if they don’t get financial backing on a similar level to the clubs competing near the top of the Premier League.

Now, Sky Sports have claimed that Qatari investors are considering buying Liverpool, as seen in the video below.

