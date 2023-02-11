Video: Chelsea fan knocked out cold by West Ham supporter after incredible punch

West Ham and Chelsea are going head-to-head in the Premier League’s early kickoff on Saturday, but fans of both London clubs clashed before the game at the London Stadium.

There is no love lost between the two rivals and after getting into the face of a West Ham supporter before today’s clash, a Chelsea fan found himself unconscious a few moments later.

The incident occurred outside of the London Stadium as a Chelsea fan can be heard disrespecting an older Hammers supporter. Another West Ham fan leapt in to support his fellow Irons fan and struck the Blues fan with an incredible punch that knocked him out cold.

The Chelsea man was not moving as the camera rolled on seconds later and although the fan seemed to be an annoyance, it is hoped that he is ok after the big blow to the head.