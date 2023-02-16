“I could have gone to Liverpool” – Reds wanted then-Real Madrid man, player snubbed Anfield move

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has admitted that he could have gone to Liverpool after leaving Real Madrid in 2008.

Speaking to Ita Sport Press, the 40-year old says he could have played in the Premier League with no issues had the move materialised.

“I could have played in the Premier League with a pipe in my mouth, easily. Even players like Coutinho, Zola, Carbone, they were similar players to me and they did well in England.”

Cassano does admit however that him wanting to return to his home nation after leaving the Spanish giants was a big reason why he never moved to Anfield.

“When I was leaving Real Madrid, I had an offer from the Premier League. I could have gone to Liverpool. But I wanted to go home.

“I thought ‘If I’m abroad, in the strongest team in the world, what do I do? Do I go to England? Either I go back home, or I stay at Real. But I would have played at Liverpool very easily.”

Cassano ended up moving to Sampdoria in the end instead of Liverpool, with the Reds going on to sign Javier Mascherano, Robbie Keane and Albert Riera over of the Italian striker.