Newcastle United have dropped quite a few points in their last few Premier League outings and there have been questions about whether the absence of Bruno Guimaraes is affecting their form.

According to Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, the Magpies have drawn eight matches with Guimaraes in the side and therefore the club’s form is not totally dependent on him.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an injury and the Magpies will be hoping that he can return to the starting lineup soon.

Guimaraes is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and he has been crucial to Newcastle’s revival.

The Magpies will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they cannot afford to keep dropping points in the league.

Wilson believes that the team will have to raise their performance levels collectively and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can bounce back strongly.

“He’s only missed two games and we’ve drawn four out of the last five,” Wilson said.

“While he has been there we have been drawing as well. I think we have 10 draws for the season so if you work out that he’s only missed two games, we’ve had eight draws with him in the team.

“Yes, he’s a great player but ultimately he’s one player in the midfield. To break teams down you need a whole tandem to keep working in sync and it’s not just him. You need the ball going out wide quicker, and he does switch the ball a lot and travel with the ball and take the ball in tight spaces and things like that.

“He’ll be welcomed back with open arms. It is disappointing to miss him, but I wouldn’t say that is the reason we are drawing games because ultimately we have come a long way.”