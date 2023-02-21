Liverpool have taken an early lead against Real Madrid during Tuesday night’s Champions League first-leg knockout tie at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to continue their recent form which has seen them claim back-to-back victories against Everton and Newcastle United respectively, and Darwin Nunez’s four-minute effort has given them a huge boost in doing just that.

Although taking on this season’s defending champions is never an easy task, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted by how his side have started while playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd.

Nunez’s strike, which saw the South American execute a sublime back-heel flick, left goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the former Benfica man netted below.