Man United interested in battling two Premier League giants for Southampton star

Manchester United are monitoring Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia ahead of the summer window but two other Premier League giants are in the race for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of many since joining the Saints in the summer from Manchester City and has played 20 games so far with the Premier League side, despite having a hamstring injury during the season.

Southampton are facing a battle to stay in the Premier League next season and should they get relegated, the Saints will struggle to hold onto their impressive teenage talent as the big clubs are circling around the Belgian star.

Lavia has a contract with the Premier League club until 2027, therefore, it is uncertain how much the youngster would cost one of the interested parties.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are one of the interested clubs in acquiring Lavia’s talents as well as London rivals Arsenal, who are looking to add another midfielder to their squad in the summer.

Man United have now reportedly joined the race and are monitoring the Saints star as the defensive midfielder would give Ten Hag more options in that position.

There is still a long way to go in the race for Lavia and other clubs could join it in the meantime.