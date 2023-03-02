West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Rice wants to join a club in the Champions League and it remains to be seen where he ends up next season. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to finish in the top four.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most Premier League clubs.

However, former Manchester United star Roy Keane is not convinced with his performances this season.

Keane has now revealed to ITV Sport that Rice has not performed at a high level this season and he needs to do a lot more.

Furthermore, the former Manchester United captain added that Rice needs to add more goals and assists to his game as well.

“Obviously he’s got to focus on doing well for West Ham between now and the rest of the season,” Keane told ITV Sport (h/t Metro). “I don’t think he’s been great this season, I really don’t. I think he’s not really kicked on. For all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West Ham about how much he’s worth, I think he needs to do a lot more. Doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists.”

The midfielder will have just one year left on his West Ham contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with West Ham for his services.

Both clubs need to add more depth and quality to their midfield and Rice has the potential to develop into a top-class player for them.