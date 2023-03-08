Liverpool owners demand strict rules to ensure Newcastle United can’t compete

Despite being part of the small collective of teams proposing plans to form a breakaway European Super League, Liverpool’s owners, who saw their ESL efforts undone by public backlash, appear determined to change the landscape of top-flight football.

Although the ESL, in its original form, will not be going ahead, Liverpool owner John W. Henry still wants stricter spending rules introduced which would inevitably favour the country’s already-wealthiest clubs.

“There are ever-increasing financial challenges in the Premier League,” Henry said in a recent interview.

“The league itself is extraordinarily successful and is the greatest football competition in the world, but we’ve thought for some time there should be limits on spending so that the league doesn’t go the way of European leagues where one or two clubs annually have little competition.

“Excitement depends on competition and is the most important component of the Premier League.

“We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner.

“At the same time, we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.”