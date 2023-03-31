Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

A report from Corriere dello Sport claims that the Magpies are looking to sign the 28-year-old at the end of the season and they might have to pay €40 million (£35m) to secure his services.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Lazio until the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit will be under pressure to cash in on him in the summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

It seems that the Serbian midfielder is keen on pursuing a different challenge and he is open to leaving Lazio in the coming months.

Newcastle need to bring in quality reinforcements if they want to challenge for major trophies and Milinkovic-Savic would be a superb acquisition.

The Serbian is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes. The highly-rated midfielder will add goals, drive and defensive cover to the Newcastle midfield.

The Lazio star is one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now and the reported asking price could prove to be a bargain for him.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and they could secure Champions League qualification as well.

The Magpies could prove to be an attractive destination for the midfielder during the summer transfer window.