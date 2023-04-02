(Video) Eddie Howe gives passionate dressing room speech following victory over Manchester United

Watch Eddie Howe congratulate his Newcastle players for their performance in their 2-0 victory over Manchester United this evening.

Newcastle really took it to United, as goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sent the Magpies 3rd in the table and after the match, Howe gave a passionate dressing room speech.

The win was revenge for the defeat they suffered to United in the League Cup final back in February and speaking to the press after the match, the Newcastle boss couldn’t have been happier with his team.

I thought we fully deserved the win, really good performance. I felt we prepared really well. They’ve worked hard, & when you see that behind the scenes, you hope for a performance that matches what the players have given. I thought we got that.”

Newcastle will hope to continue their excellent run of form on Wednesday evening when they take on struggling West Ham, kick-off at 20:00 BST.

