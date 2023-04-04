Video: Jamie O’Hara is convinced 47-year-old manager will join Leicester

It’s not been too long since Brendan Rodgers was relieved of his duties at Leicester City, but talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara already believes he knows who will join the Midlands-based club.

With only 10 Premier League games left of the current campaign, whomever does come in doesn’t have long to turnaround the Foxes fortunes.

They’re currently sat second from bottom, however, they are only five points away from 12th position, so with the right managerial appointment, salvation is possible.

“I think (Graham) Potter is going to go to Leicester, (Julian) Nagelsmann is going to go to Chelsea and Brendan Rodgers is going to end up at Tottenham,” O’Hara noted on talkSPORT.

Stan Collymore, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, believes Leicester would be the perfect fit for Potter too.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I love watching him play’ – Carra praises electric Newcastle player who tore Man Utd apart Lionel Messi unwilling to accept key demand from PSG as new contract looks increasingly unlikely Leeds player no longer has a future at the club with exit imminent after 3 years

‘The experience (at Chelsea) will stand him in good stead for the future and he won’t get a better fit than at Leicester. There’s a very persuasive argument for him to go there,’ he wrote.