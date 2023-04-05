Video: “Poznan” – What Nottingham Forest fan hilariously said about Leeds fans

Leeds United were 2-1 winners over Nottingham Forest in a huge game in the bottom half of the Premier League on Tuesday night and it prompted a joyous atmosphere at Elland Road.

Fans of the Yorkshire club, as always, created a loud atmosphere within the ground and while singing and simply clapping, a Forest fan wanted to know what the Elland Road faithful were doing.

Another Forest fan leaned in and funnily stated that it was the Poznan, which could not have been any further from the truth.

The Poznan sees football fans turn their backs to the action and jump up and down, whilst Leeds fans in the clip were simply clapping in unison.