West Ham identify England duo as ideal Declan Rice replacements

West Ham view Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips as ideal options to replace Declan Rice.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who claims the Hammers are preparing for Rice to leave the club at the end of the season.

Set to enter the final two years of his deal, this summer’s transfer window will be one of West Ham’s last chances to secure a decent transfer fee for the highly-rated England international, and likely to be wanted by a host of top clubs, David Moyes will know that he must start planning for the future sooner rather than later.

Although Rice will leave big boots to fill at West Ham, both Gallagher and Phillips are decent alternative options for the Londoners to have on their shortlist. Both players are full England internationals and know the pressure that comes with representing a big club.

And with both midfielders facing uncertain futures at their current clubs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see either, or both, push for a move to West Ham in order to reignite their stagnating careers.

