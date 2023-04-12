Man United training disrupted this morning as 10 emergency vehicles tend to accident

Man United’s training was disrupted on Wednesday morning ahead of their Europa League clash with Sevilla after emergency services were called out to attend to a car accident outside the entrance to their Carrington training ground.

A car is believed to have rolled over into a ditch, which caused chaos outside of the training ground. After emergency services were called, a total of 10 vehicles showed up to tend to the overturned vehicle with the crash said to not be as serious as first feared, reports the Mirror.

“I’ve got to show you the entrance to Carrington where we’ll be talking to Erik ten Hag this lunchtime,” reporter Ben Ransom said on Sky Sports News via the Mirror. “The scene here is chaos, you will have noticed the fire engine over my shoulder here and that’s because if you swing around, a car has ended up in a ditch here.

“We’ve got quite a substantial response, I think I’ve counted five police cars, an ambulance and four fire engines. I think the call initially went into the police was that there was a car teetering on the edge of a cliff.”

Erik ten Hag is expected to speak to the media today ahead of the Sevilla clash on Thursday night, with the team also training this morning.

It is uncertain how much disruption the crash had on Man United’s preparations, but everyone at the Manchester club will not mind as long as the people involved are unhurt.