Arsenal, Tottenham keeping tabs on 20-year-old defensive prodigy

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Swansea defender Nathan Wood is attracting the interest of Premier League clubs with his performances in the Championship this season.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for the Welsh club, and he has made 38 appearances across all competitions for them this season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him.

Wood is regarded as a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. His performances have been quite impressive in the Championship and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking at him.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham could certainly use more depth at the back and Wood could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 20-year-old central defender can also operate as a defensive midfielder because of his composure and quality on the ball. His distribution skills would certainly make him a good fit for clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham who prefer to build from the back.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool keen on talented French attacker with 11 goal contributions
Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit ‘struggling to renew’ Manchester United target’s contract amid interest
Sadio Mane tells friends he misses Liverpool after tough week

Furthermore, the opportunity to play for these clubs would be a major step up in his career, and Wood is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur decide to follow up on their interest with an official bid at the end of the season.

The player has a contract with Swansea until the summer of 2024 and the Championship Outfit could consider sending him in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

More Stories Nathan Wood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.