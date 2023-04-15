Arsenal, Tottenham keeping tabs on 20-year-old defensive prodigy

Swansea defender Nathan Wood is attracting the interest of Premier League clubs with his performances in the Championship this season.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for the Welsh club, and he has made 38 appearances across all competitions for them this season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him.

Wood is regarded as a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. His performances have been quite impressive in the Championship and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking at him.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham could certainly use more depth at the back and Wood could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 20-year-old central defender can also operate as a defensive midfielder because of his composure and quality on the ball. His distribution skills would certainly make him a good fit for clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham who prefer to build from the back.

Nathan Wood, attracting interest after 2002-born CB impressed on England U21 debut and been outstanding for Swansea this season. ??????? Understand Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring his performances closely. Swansea looking to try and extend his contract to prevent summer move. pic.twitter.com/SKVU2VrlLu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

Furthermore, the opportunity to play for these clubs would be a major step up in his career, and Wood is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur decide to follow up on their interest with an official bid at the end of the season.

The player has a contract with Swansea until the summer of 2024 and the Championship Outfit could consider sending him in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.