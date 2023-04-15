Chelsea hold talks with outsider for manager’s role as they were keen to speak to him

Chelsea have held talks with Sporting Lisbon’s manager Ruben Amorim as their search for a permanent successor to Graham Potter continues.

Chelsea’s chiefs were said to be keen to discuss the vacancy with Amorim, reports the Daily Mail, as they look to appoint the right person ahead of next season.

The 38-year-old has built up a reputation in Portugal after three years in charge of Sporting, were he guided the club to a fourth-placed finish, their first league title since 2000 in 2021 and the runners-up spot last season.

Amorim has also won three Portuguese league cups in his time at Braga and Sporting, whilst guiding the latter into this season’s Europa League last eight – beating Arsenal in the last round.

Amorim has competition for the role at Stamford Bridge from Julian Nagelsmann and former Spain boss Luis Enrique, who are said to be the two leading candidates.

Nagelsmann in particular is believed to have influential support among the Chelsea hierarchy as he is a top-class manager now and also fits the Blues’ goal to future-proof their squad.

The West London club are taking their time with this appointment but do not want to be too slow, as there are other clubs on the lookout for new coaches.