Julian Nagelsmann will be handed the opportunity to present his plan for Chelsea, as has been exclusively revealed by Christian Falk.

The German coach, previously manager of Bayern Munich prior to his enforced departure, is in the running for the vacant head coach role at Stamford Bridge following Graham Potter’s sacking.

“Another former Bavarian who is very popular in England is Julian Nagelsmann. The coach should now have the opportunity to personally introduce himself to the bosses of Chelsea FC and present his ideas,” the BILD journalist wrote for CaughtOffside.

“Just over a week ago, Luis Enrique also got this chance. The Spaniard is said to have made a good impression, with some media already speculating about an imminent agreement.

“So far, however, this has not happened, perhaps because the bosses want to get to know Nagelsmann first.”

The Blues certainly have their pick of the bunch it seems with the likes of Luis Enrique and Oliver Glasner also touted as viable options to pick up the reins in the English capital.

MORE: Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit ‘struggling to renew’ Manchester United target’s contract amid interest

Despite Todd Boehly having overseen hundreds of millions of pounds pumped into the club in a short space of time, the job at Chelsea will be a far from simple one with it entirely unclear what the club’s best starting-XI is or whether targets secured on a long-term contracts remain a good fit.

Having previously managed at Barcelona and the Spanish national team, the aforementioned Spanish tactician would bring a significant pedigree having secured a multitude of titles during his time at the Camp Nou.

That will no doubt prove a significant obstacle to overcome for Nagelsmann despite his own reasonable profile and history in the game.