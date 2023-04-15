Video: John Stones with one of the goals of the day to give Man City the lead

Manchester City defender John Stones has stunned everyone with a finish that would make any striker proud, giving his team an early lead against Leicester City.
As the ball was cleared poorly by Leicester, a header from Rodri found its way to Stones.
He struck the ball first-time on a volley, despite it being his weaker foot, and sent it flying into the top right corner past the goalkeeper, Iverson.
Watch the goal below:
What a strike from.. John Stones!
It's his first of the season.
?: @NBC & @Peacock | #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vg9qFBP0rm
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 15, 2023