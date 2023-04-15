Video: John Stones with one of the goals of the day to give Man City the lead

Manchester City defender John Stones has stunned everyone with a finish that would make any striker proud, giving his team an early lead against Leicester City.

As the ball was cleared poorly by Leicester, a header from Rodri found its way to Stones.

He struck the ball first-time on a volley, despite it being his weaker foot, and sent it flying into the top right corner past the goalkeeper, Iverson.

Watch the goal below:

 

