Exclusive: Pundit says Newcastle are ‘taking steps’ towards being top four regulars and names the three players to help them get there

Though they’ve still to win some long-overdue silverware, there’s no doubt that Newcastle are progressing nicely under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are sitting pretty in the Champions League positions and, though there’ll be a fight for the top four right up until the last minute of the last game of the 2022/23 campaign, finishing in that group would be a just reward for a team that have really hit the heights this season.

For Howe and Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), year on year improvement will arguably be required, so that means consistently finishing in the top four, and becoming European regulars.

According to Stan Collymore, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, that isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

In order to do so, however, the Magpies need to strengthen in certain areas, and Collymore believes there are three players that would provide Howe with just the right type of skill and mentality to take them to the next level.

‘If Newcastle were serious about raising eyebrows and continuing with known British-based or Premier League players rather than the likes of Mbappe, I think Kieran Tierney would be very good,’ he wrote.

‘He’s been unlucky with injuries at Arsenal but I like him a lot and I think he could do an Andy Robertson if he found the right club. I think that Leicester’s James Maddison would be a very good fit, he believes in himself and has great ability. He would thrive off the love and the mania that the Newcastle fans would give him.

‘The other player I’d choose would be Moises Caicedo. He’s incredibly athletic and if they got those three in, I would say Newcastle are taking the steps to be a top four staple. Those two midfielders would add creativity and the ability to keep the door locked, whilst Tierney could go on to be one of the best left-backs in the country.’

Where Newcastle have also done very well is in regards to their recruitment.

Unlike Chelsea who seem to have just thrown money and any and every player and hope that things work out, Newcastle have had a much more considered approach to their hires, which speaks of a club doing things properly.

Collymore agreed and also suggested that they don’t change things for a while yet.

‘Newcastle’s recruitment has been great to this point too. They haven’t bought a ‘galactico’ and in fact they’ve been the ‘anti-galacticos,” he added.

‘Fans can get behind and identify with that, and all three players that I’ve just mentioned would fall into the model of what Newcastle have done in terms of recruitment. They would significantly add to the Magpies and help them steer clear of big, possibly disruptive names for two or three years.’