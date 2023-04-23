West Ham on verge of completing first summer signing – deal almost done to sign winger

West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Cliftonville wonderkid Sean Moore.

The highly-rated Northern Irish winger is expected to join the Hammers for around £170,000 initially, which could rise as high as £500,000.

Moore, 17, is close to finalising a move which will see him join in the summer, and the deal will supposedly include a hefty sell-on clause, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

West Ham have a proud tradition of signing and nurturing young players, and Moore could be the latest to eventually work his way up into their first-team.

WHUFC have had a difficult season, however, so must also surely look into strengthening their senior squad as soon as possible.

