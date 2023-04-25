Julian Nagelsmann is now being touted for the Tottenham managerial vacancy after he rejected the Chelsea job last Friday,

Nagelsmann was the long-running favourite to become the new name in the Stamford Bridge dugout, but last Friday, Fabrizio Romano reported that the German ruled himself out of the job due to having “different views on crucial points” with the Blues hierarchy.

Sport Bild are now reporting that the chances of Nagelsmann becoming Spurs’ new manager are hotting up.

After their 6-1 loss at the hands of Newcastle on Sunday, Spurs relieved Christian Stellini of his duties as manager, which has now led many to believe that the 35-year old ex-Bayern man could be heading to North London.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that Nagelsmann assumed that he was guaranteed the Chelsea job, but disagreements over things such as squad recruitment ideas led him to leave the selection process.

Whether Nagelsmann would take the job of a team that now look very unlikely to finish in the top four is a question that still needs to be answered but perhaps he could be the man that persuades Harry Kane to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his hunt to win his first major trophy with the club.